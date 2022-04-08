Vélez Sarsfield and Boca Juniors clash on Matchday 9 of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional at José Amalfitani Stadium. Here, find out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Vélez Sarsfield vs Boca Juniors: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free Copa de la Liga 2022 in the US

Vélez Sarsfield and Boca Juniors will face each other at José Amalfitani Stadium on Matchday 9 of Group B of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional. Here, find out everything there is to know about this game, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and even how to watch or live stream it free. To watch it in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (free trial).

"El Xeneize" will return to play after being defeated by Deportivo Cali 0-2 in their first game of Group E of Copa Libertadores. However, the team led by Sebastián Battaglia shares the top of the Group B of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional standings with Estudiantes de La Plata and Tigre, all with 15 points. In their last Copa de la Liga Profesional match, Boca drew 2-2 with Arsenal de Sarandí.

On the other hand, Vélez are not going through their best time, they were left without manager, and Estudiantes de La Plata beat them 1-4 in their first Group C game of Copa Libertadores. In addition, El Fortín are in 9th place whit nine points, and in their last Copa de la Liga Profesional match they defeated Lanús 3-1.

Vélez Sarsfield vs Boca Juniors: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 9

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: José Amalfitani Stadium, Liniers, Buenos Aires City

Live Stream in the US: Paramount+ (free trial).

Vélez Sarsfield vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Vélez Sarsfield vs Boca Juniors: Line ups

Boca Juniors will play with an alternative team, considering that on April 12 they will play their second match of Copa Libertadores. This are the players that will play against Vélez: Agustín Rossi; Luis Advíncula, Gabriel Aranda, Marcos Rojo, Agustín Sandez; Cristian Medina, Pol Fernández, Gabriel Vega; Aaron Molinas, Sebastián Villa; Luis Vázquez.

Veléz will do the same as El Xeneize and will play with players who are not regular starters. Lucas Hoyos; Leonardo Jara, Matías de los Santos, Lautaro Gianetti, Francisco Ortega; Franco Díaz, Nicolás Garayalde; Luca Orellano; Lucas Pratto, Lucas Janson, Mateo Pellegrino.

Vélez Sarsfield vs Boca Juniors: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In the history of football Vélez Sarsfield and Boca Juniors faced each other in 177 opportunities. El Fortín won 45 matches, Boca 88, and they drew 41 times. The last time they played between each other was on Matchday 18 of the Argentine 2021 Copa de la Liga Profesional, on October 10. At that opportunity, Veléz won 2-0.

TV channel in the US to watch or live stream Vélez Sarsfield vs Boca Juniors

The game to be played between Vélez Sarsfield and Boca Juniors on Matchday 9 of the 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (free trial). Other options: TyC Sports Internacional and ViX.

Vélez Sarsfield vs Boca Juniors: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers predict a victory for Boca Juniors. According to BetMGM, the Xeneizes have odds of 2.45, while Vélez Sarsfield have 3.00. The total is at 2.90.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Vélez Sarsfield 3.00 Draw 2.90 Boca Juniors 2.45

* Odds via BetMGM