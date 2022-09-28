West Ham and Wolves are in a hurry to win more points in the 2022-23 Premier League season. Here are the details about date, time and TV channel to follow all the actions of Matchday 9.

West Ham vs Wolves: Date, Time and TV Channel for 2022-23 Premier League in the US

The Premier League is back after being paused for different reasons. Now, in Matchday 9, West Ham and Wolves will face each other in a duel that could determine their hopes for the rest of the season. Here are the details about date, time and TV channel to follow this game. In the US, you can tune in Sling TV to watch this duel.

West Ham, with a very good group of players, has not lived up to the expectations in this beginning of the season. They are currently in relegation spots and must change quickly if they want to remain in the Premier League next year.

As for Wolverhampton, things are pretty similar. The Wolves are just two points above West Ham and must exit London Stadium with at least one point if they want to keep the advantage and not enter relegation spots.

West Ham vs. Wolves: Date

West Ham will host this match against Wolves this Saturday, October 1, at London Stadium. Both squads need to win this game as they are currently fighting for not getting relegated.

West Ham vs. Wolves: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

TV channel in the US for West Ham vs. Wolves

This crucial 2022-23 Premier League duel between West Ham and Wolves, to be played on Saturday, October 1, on Matchday 9 will broadcast in the United States on Sling TV.