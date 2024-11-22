NBA News: Warriors' Draymond Green drops key revelation on Steve Kerr's game-changing advice

The Golden State Warriors are exceeding all expectations. Driven by Draymond Green and guided by coach Steve Kerr, the team has successfully navigated the challenges of the NBA.

The Golden State Warriors are once again showing why they remain a powerhouse in the NBA. With a sharper focus from Draymond Green and the guidance of head coach Steve Kerr, the Warriors are steadily climbing the ranks in the Western Conference.

One of the driving factors behind the Warriors’ success this season has been their reduction in turnovers. Green, in particular, has taken significant steps to limit his errors, largely due to intensive video sessions with Steve Kerr.

By cutting down on unforced mistakes, the Warriors have enhanced their offensive flow, creating more scoring opportunities. Draymond Green and Stephen Curry, as the team’s primary ball-handlers, have been pivotal in this transformation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Steve has been on me, and Steph is crazy about turnovers. He had a whole film session with me today… It was great for me to see,” Green shared.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Green also reflected on his focus during games: “One area I’ve tried to cut the turnovers back is the risky full-court stuff. Steph and I have been talking a lot about that. For him to show me the halfcourt stuff and when I’m getting sped up… I felt one moment today where I got sped up and almost turned it over, but I didn’t. Seeing those clips made a big difference.”

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Warriors' Steve Kerr breaks silence on Stephen Curry teammate's ACL surgery impact

Defying the doubters: How the Warriors silence their critics

Before the season began, doubts loomed over the Warriors’ ability to sustain their dominance following Klay Thompson‘s departure and the absence of a third star. Yet, the team has defied the skeptics in the best way possible: by winning.

“We don’t pay a lot of attention,” Green said. “The same people who counted us out, saying a jump-shooting team would never win, that the first one was luck… Then we win the second, and it’s, ‘Oh, they had to get KD to do that.’ Then we win the third one, and it’s because of KD again. After the fourth one, they said we were done. You learn that most people who talk basketball just don’t know basketball. There’s always so many naysayers. The same idiots have been saying this stuff since 2015.” With his consistent performances and vocal leadership, Draymond Green continues to prove why he is one of the Warriors’ most invaluable players.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Building towards another championship run

If the Warriors maintain this level of play, they have a legitimate shot at competing for another NBA championship. The blend of experience from veterans like Green and Curry, combined with the energy of the team’s younger players, makes them a formidable force in the league.

However, the NBA is a highly competitive environment, and even great teams can face challenges on any given night. For the Warriors to achieve their goals, they will need to remain focused and committed to constant improvement.