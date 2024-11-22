Report: Inter Miami choose former Barcelona and Argentina teammate of Messi to replace Martino

Inter Miami CF, the team of Lionel Messi, is set to announce its new head coach for the upcoming MLS season.

Lionel Messi‘s Inter Miami CF has selected a new coach. According to reports, former Barcelona FC player and Messi’s Argentine teammate, Javier Mascherano, will become the new head coach of the MLS team. This was confirmed by journalist César Luis Merlo, who assured that the agreement with the former Argentine player has already been finalized.

Inter Miami‘s decision to hire Mascherano as coach is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the sports project and create a solid team environment. The Messi-Mascherano duo, which made history in world soccer, is expected to repeat its success in MLS. His experience and leadership, combined with his close relationship with Messi, promise a new era of success for the Florida club.

The official confirmation of the signing is expected in the coming days, marking the beginning of a new era for Inter Miami under the leadership of Javier Mascherano.

Mascherano’s coaching evolution: From player to tactical leader

Javier Mascherano, the legendary Argentine midfielder, has transitioned seamlessly from his days as a world-class player to a promising coaching career in soccer. Renowned for his leadership and tactical acumen on the field, Mascherano now aims to bring the same qualities to the sidelines.

Currently leading Argentina’s U-20 team, Mascherano is set to take over as head coach of Inter Miami, replacing Tata Martino, who stepped down for personal reasons. His proven ability to mentor young players and his vision for building competitive teams make him a likely choice for the role.

Messi and Mascherano: A tale of friendship and leadership

From sharing the field as teammates to building a strong bond off it, the connection between Messi and Mascherano has endured the test of time. Now, this unique relationship takes center stage as ‘El Jefecito’ steps into the role of head coach for Inter Miami, a club where he will once again embark on a professional journey alongside his longtime friend and battle-tested teammate.

Inter Miami’s decision to appoint Mascherano is far from coincidental. His wealth of experience as an elite player, combined with his proven leadership skills and vision for building competitive teams, makes him a natural fit to lead a club with high ambitions. With Messi by his side, the expectations are monumental, and fans are brimming with anticipation for what could be a golden era for the MLS team.

