Where to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadisiyah for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will receive Al-Qadisiyah for the Matchday 10 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
© IMAGO / Avant SportsCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

By Leonardo Herrera

Al-Nassr will face Al-Qadisiyah for the Matchday 11 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League season in a high-stakes showdown. USA fans won’t have to miss a moment of the action, as the game will be accessible on TV broadcast networks and streaming services. Here’s everything you need to know to catch this clash live.

[Watch Al-Riyadh vs Al-Nassr online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Al Nassr bounced back from two consecutive draws with a crucial win in their last outing, bringing their total to 22 points and keeping the pressure on league leaders Al Hilal, who remain unbeaten with a near-perfect 28 points out of 30.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s side is determined to stay within striking distance and will aim for another victory as they face fifth-place Al-Qadisiyah, who sit just three points behind at 19. Al-Qadisiyah, meanwhile, see this matchup as a prime opportunity to close the gap on the top spots and will be equally motivated to secure all three points.

When will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadisiyah match be played?

Al-Nassr take on Al-Qadisiyah for the Matchday 11 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League this Friday, November 22. The action is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadisiyah: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadisiyah in the USA

Catch this 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League clash between Al-Nassr and Al-Qadisiyah live in the USA, streaming on Fubo with a Fubo (free trial)Other options: FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.

