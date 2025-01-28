Where to watch Leon vs Chivas live for free in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Leon and Chivas will face against each other in a Matchday 4 showdown of the Liga MX Clausura 2025. Fans in the United States can enjoy full coverage with detailed broadcast information, kickoff times, and streaming options to stay connected to all the action.

[Watch Leon vs Chivas online for FREE in the USA on Amazon Prime Video]

Chivas enter their clash with Leon aiming to close a narrow three-point gap at the top of the Clausura standings after a gritty draw against Tigres UANL, a result that, while respectable given the opposition, falls short of their lofty ambitions.

Leon, on the other hand, has enjoyed a strong start to the tournament, winning both of their matches so far, with a game in hand against Pachuca. They’ll be eager to secure another three points to solidify their position among the league’s frontrunners.

When will the Leon vs Chivas match be played?

Leon play against Chivas in the Matchday 4 of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 this Tuesday, January 28. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:00 PM (ET).

James Rodriguez of Leon – Leopoldo Smith/Getty Images

Leon vs Chivas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Leon vs Chivas in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Leon and Chivas will be available for viewers in the USA on ViX. To watch the game for free, subscribe to Amazon Prime Video which offers a 30-day free trial.

From the Amazon Prime platform, you can subscribe to ViX (with a 7-day free trial) and there you will have free access to this Liga MX match.