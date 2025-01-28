Tennis icon Lindsay Davenport names greatest player, and it’s not Federer, Djokovic or Nadal

Lindsay Davenport is one of most successful American tennis players of her era, achieving the world No. 1 ranking in both singles and doubles. The icon gave a ranking of the greatest tennis players in all history, between women and men, and the number one spot was for Serena Williams over Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

In 2020, Davenport, as part of a Tennis Channel discussion, said that she chose the youngest Williams sisters due to her success both in singles and doubles. “Serena Williams is the greatest of all time in my opinion. If you consider not only the singles, but also the doubles. Her longevity,” she said. “And I give her extra points for winning a major while pregnant,” she added.

Williams is widely considered to be one of the greatest players of the sport. She won 23 Grand Slams, her last being the 2017 Australian Open, which she won being two months pregnant with her first daughter Alexis Olympia. In a true vintage fashion, she defeated her sister Venus in the final.

However, apart from her 23 major titles, Williams has also won the four Olympic medals, two in singles and two in doubles. She also won 14 doubles Grand Slams alongside Venus. Serena was the first player to complete three Career Golden Slams – one in women’s singles and two in women’s doubles.

Serena Williams says goodbye to tennis at the 2022 US Open ( Al Bello/Getty Images)

The rest of Davenport’s ranking: Steffi Graf is second

Davenport chose Steffi Graf as the second greatest player of all time. “Look at her results, and all her Grand Slams (22). She was the Top 2 for over 10 years. So dominant. I think she would have added even more,” she explained at the time.

Federer and Nadal were both tied in the number three spot. At the time, Federer led the Grand Slam race with 20 majors, while Nadal had 19 and Djokovic had 17. Her rest of her ranking included:

Rod Laver Novak Djokovic Martina Navratilova Billie Jean King Chris Evert Pete Sampras

Davenport’s achievements

She won three Grand Slam singles titles, beginning with the 1998 US Open, where she defeated Martina Hingis in the final. She followed that victory with titles at Wimbledon in 1999 and the Australian Open in 2000. Known for her powerful baseline game and consistent shot-making, she also secured a gold medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, further cementing her status as an elite competitor.

Beyond her singles success, Davenport was a dominant force in doubles, winning three Grand Slam titles in that category as well. She claimed the 1996 French Open, 1997 US Open, and 1999 Wimbledon doubles championships, showcasing her versatility across different playing surfaces. She held the year-end No. 1 singles ranking four times (1998, 2001, 2004, 2005) and was a key player for the United States in Fed Cup competitions, helping secure the title in 1996, 1999, and 2000.

Davenport’s influence extended beyond her playing career, as she transitioned into coaching and sports commentary. She coached Madison Keys, helping her break into the WTA’s top ranks, and provided analysis for major tennis broadcasts. Her contributions to the sport were recognized with her induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2014.