Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick names the greatest quarterback he’s ever coached against in the NFL

Throughout his storied tenure as head coach of the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick has gone head-to-head with some of the most elite quarterbacks in NFL history.

By Santiago Tovar

Head coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels addresses the crowd during halftime in the game against the La Salle Explorers at the Dean E. Smith Center on December 14, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
© Grant Halverson/Getty ImagesHead coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels addresses the crowd during halftime in the game against the La Salle Explorers at the Dean E. Smith Center on December 14, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

One of the most iconic head coaches in NFL history, Bill Belichick, built his legacy during his tenure with the New England Patriots alongside Tom Brady. Over the course of his career, Belichick faced numerous elite quarterbacks, but the Super Bowl champion recently identified the greatest quarterback he ever coached against during his time with the Patriots.

A six-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots, Belichick had the privilege of coaching one of the all-time greats in Tom Brady. In addition to his unparalleled success on the field, Belichick was named NFL Coach of the Year three times and led his team to three AFC Championships. With those credentials, his opinion on the best quarterback carries significant weight.

While Brady was widely regarded as the GOAT by players and analysts alike, another name consistently surfaced in debates during that era: Peyton Manning. According to Belichick, Manning stands out as the toughest quarterback he ever faced in his storied career.

“He [Manning] is definitely the best quarterback I’ve coached against,” Belichick told Ben Volin of The Boston Globe in 2021. Manning, who has earned his place in many players’ top five quarterbacks of all time, left no doubt in Belichick’s mind as the premier signal-caller he encountered.

Peyton Manning

Head coach Peyton Manning of the AFC looks on during the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium on February 04, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.

Belichick praises Manning as one of the greatest QBs

Belichick was unequivocal in his praise for Manning, offering compelling reasons for ranking him among the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Manning’s dominance during his tenure with the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts, where he became a Super Bowl champion for the second time, solidified his legacy.

There have been quarterbacks who called their own plays, but it was nowhere near the same as what he did,” Belichick said of Manning. “He basically called every play by adjusting and/or changing the play once he saw what the defense was doing.”

Belichick also lauded Manning’s Hall of Fame-worthy career, noting his unmatched impact on defensive strategies. “He (Peyton) excelled at using the cadence and recognizing blitzes, and more than any one single offensive player, he forced us to change and adapt defensive game plans,” Belichick remarked.

Manning’s unparalleled career achievements

Beyond his championships, Manning’s career is defined by a series of remarkable achievements. He earned All-Pro honors seven times, was named AP Offensive MVP twice, a Super Bowl MVP, and was selected to the Hall of Fame’s 2000s All-Decade Team. These accolades cemented Manning’s status as one of the most influential players in NFL history.

Statistically, Manning’s legacy is equally impressive. He holds the record for the highest net yards per pass attempt (7.23), along with 71,940 career passing yards and 539 touchdown passes. Few have impacted the game as profoundly as Manning, whose name remains synonymous with excellence.

