Trending topics:
Champions League

Where to watch Slavia Prague vs Barcelona in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Slavia Prague receive Barcelona in the League stage Matchday 7 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. Find here the kickoff times and how to watch the game on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Dani Olmo of FC Barcelona
© Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty ImagesDani Olmo of FC Barcelona

Slavia Prague will square off against Barcelona in the league stage Matchday 7 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Slavia Prague vs Barcelona online in the US on DAZN]

A rivalry with uneven stakes takes center stage on Matchday 7, with Barcelona holding the upper hand and Slavia Prague facing a must-win scenario. The Blaugrana sit on 10 points and are in position to reach the Round of 32.

However, a victory could keep their push for a top-eight spot and direct Round of 16 qualification alive, depending on other results. Slavia Prague, meanwhile, has no room for error, needing a win to preserve any hope of advancing against one of Europe’s most storied clubs.

Advertisement

When will the Slavia Prague vs Barcelona match be played?

Slavia Prague face Barcelona this Wednesday, January 21, in the league stage Matchday 7 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Jan Boril of SK Slavia Praha – Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Jan Boril of SK Slavia Praha – Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Advertisement

Slavia Prague vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Slavia Prague vs Barcelona in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Slavia Prague and Barcelona. Catch all the action live on DAZNOther options: Paramount+.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Olympique Marseille vs Liverpool in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Olympique Marseille vs Liverpool in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Where to watch Juventus vs Benfica in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Juventus vs Benfica in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Where to watch Chelsea vs Pafos FC in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Chelsea vs Pafos FC in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Travis Kelce could delay retirement if Eric Bieniemy returns to Chiefs in 2026
NFL

Travis Kelce could delay retirement if Eric Bieniemy returns to Chiefs in 2026

Better Collective Logo