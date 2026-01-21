Where to watch Slavia Prague vs Barcelona in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Slavia Prague will square off against Barcelona in the league stage Matchday 7 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Slavia Prague vs Barcelona online in the US on DAZN]

A rivalry with uneven stakes takes center stage on Matchday 7, with Barcelona holding the upper hand and Slavia Prague facing a must-win scenario. The Blaugrana sit on 10 points and are in position to reach the Round of 32.

However, a victory could keep their push for a top-eight spot and direct Round of 16 qualification alive, depending on other results. Slavia Prague, meanwhile, has no room for error, needing a win to preserve any hope of advancing against one of Europe’s most storied clubs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Slavia Prague vs Barcelona match be played?

Slavia Prague face Barcelona this Wednesday, January 21, in the league stage Matchday 7 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Jan Boril of SK Slavia Praha – Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Advertisement

Slavia Prague vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Slavia Prague vs Barcelona in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Slavia Prague and Barcelona. Catch all the action live on DAZN. Other options: Paramount+.