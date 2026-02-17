Jose Mourinho breaks silence on Vinicius Jr’s racism allegations with strong message after Benfica-Real Madrid

After allegedly suffering racist abuse from Gianluca Prestianni, Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. received a strong message from Benfica head coach Jose Mourinho regarding the tense moment during their 2025–26 UEFA Champions League playoff clash.

During the first leg of the Benfica vs. Real Madrid series, the referee briefly stopped the match after Vinicius reported that he had been subjected to a racist comment by Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni. Following the unfortunate incident, Mourinho chose to address the matter publicly.

“I told Vini Jr. the celebration had to be different. This club has Eusebio as a legend, a black player,” Mourinho said about the incident between the Brazilian and the Argentinian. “Benfica is not a racist club.”

Jose Mourinho believes the situation could have been avoided

Vinicius is often described as a polarizing figure on the pitch. He scored the only goal of the match to give Real Madrid a 1–0 victory, celebrating passionately after finding the net. However, Mourinho suggested that the Brazilian’s celebration may have intensified tensions among Benfica players and fans.

Following the match, several Real Madrid players publicly supported Vinicius, including Federico Valverde. UEFA is expected to open an investigation to determine whether Gianluca Prestianni should face disciplinary action. The case could prove complicated, as there is reportedly no clear audio or video footage of the incident, even though Aurelien Tchouameni revealed what Prestianni allegedly said to Vinicius.

“Vini should’ve gone and celebrated with his teammates, not in the faces of 60,000 people,” Mourinho said after the game. “He’s an incredible player, I love him. But if you score like that, you should go and celebrate with your teammates.

“I have talked to both, Vinicius tells me one thing and Prestianni another,” Mourinho, who also coached Real Madrid in the past, added about the situation. “I will not pick a side.”

What did Gianluca Prestianni allegedly say to Vinicius Jr.?

As of now, there is no verified evidence confirming exactly what Gianluca Prestianni said to Vinicius Jr. However, multiple Real Madrid players have claimed they heard the Argentine winger direct a racist insult toward their teammate. Kylian Mbappe even called on UEFA to ban Prestianni from the Champions League.

According to Tchouameni, Mbappe and other Real Madrid players, Prestianni allegedly called Vinicius “m*nkey” multiple times. UEFA’s investigation will seek to determine whether the accusation can be substantiated and whether sanctions are warranted.

