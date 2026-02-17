Kylian Mbappe publicly supports Vinicius Jr with clear message for Jose Mourinho and those who blame the Real Madrid star

The controversial showdown between Benfica and Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League keeps on providing candid details. Now, Kylian Mbappe voiced a clear message of support for Vinicius Jr., as well as a blunt reminder for Jose Mourinho.

“Dance, Vini. And please never stop,” Mbappe wrote on a social media post. “They will never tell us what we have to do or not.”

Mbappe’s statement was a clear shot at Mourinho, who broke his silence on Vinicius Jr.’s racism allegations with a strong message. Benfica’s manager suggested Vinicius Jr.‘s celebration was unnecessary as he danced in front of the home fans.

As the players try to put the drama behind and focus strictly on the soccer-related aspect of the game, the incident at Estadio da Luz has been addressed by almost every leader in Real Madrid‘s locker room. On that note, Federico Valverde stood up for Vinicius Jr., taking shots at UEFA and Gianluca Prestianni.

Vinicius Jr claims Gianluca Prestianni racially abused him in Real Madrid’s win vs Benfica

Reactions across the globe

To no one’s surprise, news of the racist behavior protocol being activated during Real Madrid’s visit to Benfica in the UEFA Champions League made waves all around the globe. It led to several reactions, including Brazilian Football Confederation’s public support for its star.

Vinicius Jr. calls Prestianni a coward

As soon as the final whistle blew in Estadio da Luz, all eyes were fixed on Vincius Jr., and his first statement addressing the heated incident in which Prestianni allegedly racially abused him. After Real Madrid’s win, Vinicius Jr. issued a four-word message, setting the stage for the second leg of the knockout round against Benfica.

Moreover, the Brazilian star took to his social media, releasing a long statement in which he called Prestianni a coward. The scenes were chaotic as Prestianni, Vinicius Jr., and Mbappe engaged in a heated argument on the pitch. According to El Chiringuito, Mbappe allegedly heard Prestianni insult Vinicius Jr., leading the French star to call the Argentine a “(expletive) racist.”