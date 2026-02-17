Trending topics:
Champions League

Kylian Mbappe strongly calls for Gianluca Prestianni to be banned from UEFA Champions League after Vinicius Jr incident

Kylian Mbappe believes Gianluca Prestianni should be banned from playing the UEFA Champions League after alleged racism against Vinicius Jr during Real Madrid's win over Benfica on Tuesday.

By Martín O’donnell

Follow us on Google!
Kylian Mbappe looks on during a Real Madrid game.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe looks on during a Real Madrid game.

Kylian Mbappe didn’t hold anything back after Real Madrid‘s 1-0 win over Benfica in the first leg of the 2026 UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoffs, requesting the governing body to ban Gianluca Prestianni for alleged racism against Vinicius Jr, who left the field and forced the match to be stopped during the second half.

Prestianni should never play in the Champions League again. We have to set an example for all the children who look up to us; there are things we can’t accept,Mbappe said.

I have nothing against Benfica, the club, or it’s coach, who for me is one of the best, and the club is the best in Portugal and one of the best in history. But this kid Prestianni does not deserve to play in the Champions League anymore.”

Advertisement

Mbappe wasn’t the only one to speak out after the incident. Federico Valverde immediately stood up for Vinicius while taking a shot at UEFA and Prestianni during his postgame presser.

Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica covers his mouth while saying something to Vinicius Junior.

Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica covers his mouth while saying something to Vinicius Junior.

Advertisement

Vinicius first issued a four-word message, initially focusing on the return leg against Benfica at the Santiago Bernabeu. But he eventually addressed the controversial situation as well, releasing a long statement where he called Prestianni a “coward.

Mbappe supports Vinicius, wants UEFA to take action against Prestianni

Shortly after scoring the opener at Estadio da Luz, Vinicius called for the racism protocol to be activated after allegedly being racially abused by Prestianni. The Champions League game was stopped for a few minutes before play resumed.

Advertisement

“Did Prestianni apologize? Did you see his face? An apology? We’re not stupid. I’m not saying I’m perfect, but I don’t let that kind of thing slide. This player is young, how can you say these things on a soccer field? Now we have to see what happens,” Mbappe continued.

“I asked Vini what he wanted to do. Whatever he wants to do, we’ll do it as a team. We’ll never leave Vini alone. We’ve supported our player. If something like that happens to you, how would you feel?

Advertisement

“After Vini’s goal and the celebration, Benfica’s number 25, I won’t say his name because he doesn’t deserve to have me say his name out loud, started using some unacceptable words. He called Vini a m*nkey five times. Five times!,” Mbappe said, echoing what Aurelien Tchouameni revealed about Prestianni’s alleged words towards Vinicius.

Mbappe completely angry at Prestianni

The Frenchman, who was visibly angy against Prestianni as chaos ensued on the field, is still upset with the situation and made it clear that Prestianni should be punished for his alleged actions, even if Jose Mourinho defended his Benfica player with a strong message.

Advertisement

“You have the best cameras. Analyze his face. He covered his face so we can’t read his lips. His face does not lie. This guy is not my fellow professional. Not this type of human,” Mbappe said.

Martín O’Donnell
Martín O’donnell
ALSO READ
Benfica break silence after Real Madrid loss in Champions League by denying report of fight
Soccer

Benfica break silence after Real Madrid loss in Champions League by denying report of fight

Mbappe publicly supports Vinicius Jr with message for Mourinho and those who blame the Real Madrid star
Soccer

Mbappe publicly supports Vinicius Jr with message for Mourinho and those who blame the Real Madrid star

Vinicius Jr releases long statement, calls Gianluca Prestianni a coward after Real Madrid’s Champions League win vs Benfica
Soccer

Vinicius Jr releases long statement, calls Gianluca Prestianni a coward after Real Madrid’s Champions League win vs Benfica

Where to watch Real España vs LAFC live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Real España vs LAFC live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Better Collective Logo