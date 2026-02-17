Benfica break silence after Real Madrid loss in Champions League by denying report of fight

The first leg of the playoff matchup between Benfica and Real Madrid in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League was one of the most controversial games of the season. Following the chaotic second half at Estadio da Luz, the Portuguese club issued a straightforward statement.
“It is completely false that the president of SL Benfica was involved in any discussion or physical confrontation with a member of Real Madrid. This is a totally false and unfounded accusation,” as stated by the club’s official account on X, via @SLBenfica.
Developing story…
