Benfica break silence after Real Madrid loss in Champions League by denying report of fight

Following a candid defeat to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, Benfica released a public statement setting the record straight.

By Federico O'donnell

Nicolas Otamendi of SL Benfica
The first leg of the playoff matchup between Benfica and Real Madrid in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League was one of the most controversial games of the season. Following the chaotic second half at Estadio da Luz, the Portuguese club issued a straightforward statement.

“It is completely false that the president of SL Benfica was involved in any discussion or physical confrontation with a member of Real Madrid. This is a totally false and unfounded accusation,” as stated by the club’s official account on X, via @SLBenfica.

Developing story…

