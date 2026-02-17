Jaylen Waddle sets record straight on Dolphins future after Tyreek Hill release

The Miami Dolphins shocked the NFL on Monday by releasing Tyreek Hill. Now, Jaylen Waddle—who is expected to step into the role of the team’s new WR1—has addressed his future with the franchise amid what appears to be a significant rebuild.

The Dolphins have made several major moves this offseason. On Monday, the organization parted ways with top players such as Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb, signaling a potential reset as the team looks toward the future.

With Hill’s departure, a major question quickly surfaced: what happens to Jaylen Waddle? After being involved in trade rumors last season, speculation resurfaced that he could also be on his way out. However, Waddle has firmly shut down those suggestions.

Jaylen Waddle rejects trade rumors

Hill’s release sent shockwaves through Miami. By default, Jaylen Waddle now becomes the Dolphins’ top wide receiver, but rumors began circulating that he had requested a trade this offseason.

On X (formerly Twitter), Waddle responded to a post from an account named Adam Ferrell claiming he had asked for a trade. Waddle replied with a cap emoji, signaling that the report was false.

A closer look at the Adam Ferrell account shows that it identifies itself as a parody of an NFL insider. Still, Waddle made it clear that there is no truth to the trade speculation.

Jaylen Waddle was nearly traded in 2025

During the 2025 NFL season, the Dolphins reportedly explored trade options involving Waddle. The Denver Broncos were said to have strong interest in acquiring the wide receiver, but Miami’s asking price ultimately prevented a deal from happening.

Now, with Tyreek Hill gone, the Dolphins are expected to keep Waddle as the focal point of their offense. However, uncertainty remains at the quarterback position, as Tua Tagovailoa’s future in Miami is far from secure.

