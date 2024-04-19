Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player of Al Nassr with an extraordinary season in the Saudi Pro League. However, CR7 won't be available against Al Fayha.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 29 goals in the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr. Another remarkable season for the veteran individually, but, the collective titles might not arrive.

Al Nassr were knocked out by Al Ain in the AFC Champions League quarterfinals and Al Hilal have become their nightmare after a very controversial elimination during the Saudi Super Cup semifinals.

Furthermore, in the league of Saudi Arabia, they almost have no shot to surpass Al Hilal, the club which signed Neymar, thanks to a 12-point disadvantage in the standings.

Even in this scenario, with no trophies to fight for, Cristiano Ronaldo still has two big targets to close out the season. 30 goals in the campaign and reaching 900 goals in his professional career.

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing for Al Nassr vs Al Fayha?

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play today for Al Nassr against Al Fayha in the Saudi Pro League because he is officially suspended. The sanction is a consequence of the incidents occurred in the final minutes of the semifinal with Al Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup.

Due to the frustration of the defeat, Cristiano Ronaldo pushed Al Hilal’s player, Ali Al Bulayhi. When the referee approached to give him a card, the Portuguese also threatened to hit him in an image which went viral around the world. After reviewing the video, the authorities of the Saudi Pro League decided to suspend him.