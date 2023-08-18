After the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo made a shocking decision when he decided to play with Al Nassr. The Portuguese legend wanted to start a soccer revolution at Saudi Arabia.

The effect has been immediate as many stars have followed his path. Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane and, most recently, Neymar. Though all these players had some years left in Europe, Cristiano’s experience combined with massive contracts were key factors. A new chapter in history.

Now, in the middle of this incredible expansión from Saudi Arabia, the UEFA Champions League has emerged as a possibility for Cristiano Ronaldo. It’s all happening in a moment where everything he does is meticulously compared with Lionel Messi at MLS.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar play UEFA Champions League being at Saudi Arabia?

During the last few days, many reports from Italy pointed out the clubs from Saudi Arabia were close of participating in the UEFA Champions League. Though it seemed almost like a dream, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar would then have a shot for a comeback to the elite.

However, this information is absolutely false. At the moment, there’s no way Al Nassr, Al Hilal or any other team from that country could join the most prestigious tournament in the world.

The reason is very simple. Saudi Arabia doesn’t belong to UEFA as their official confederation is the AFC. As a consequence, an invitation won’t come to play against powerhouses such as Real Madrid, Manchester City or Barcelona.

The only ‘legal’ path to do it, which is just truly impossible, would be a change of confederation. For example, Australia left Oceania to increase their level competing in Asia. That historic decision currently applies for the national team and also for the Australian clubs which have been allowed at the AFC Champions League.

Nevertheless, Saudi Arabia won’t leave the AFC to join UEFA. It doesn’t make sense. First of all, it would be geographically atrocious. Then, they would almost be left with no chance to qualify for the World Cup.

In the end, unless an unexpected invitation arrives, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar won’t play again at the Champions League. UEFA would have to take a massive gamble for that to happen and the truth is many European clubs, which belong to that confederation, would rightfully protest. A big scandal.