The goals, assists and impressive performances by Lionel Messi with Inter Miami are not the only eye-catching aspects of his arrival to the MLS. As the matches have gone by, the star’s bodyguard, Yassine Cheuko, has become famous on social media.

Since becoming a player for Inter Miami, every step that Leo Messi takes in the US is closely followed by Cheuko. The former U.S. Navy soldier and expert in Mixed Martial Arts has also been seen taking care of Antonela Roccuzzo, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro when they go out on the streets.

However, the actions of the renowned bodyguard of Lionel Messi have sparked some controversy. Not only did he prevent a child who entered the field from taking a photo with Leo, but also, when an Argentine National Team jersey was about to land on the player, Yassine Cheuko didn’t hesitate to throw it to the ground. He was doing his job and is getting paid accordingly.

How much money does the famous bodyguard of Lionel Messi earn?

After the video of Cheuko tracking Lionel Messi’s movements off the field to prevent any fan from approaching for a photo or hug went viral, the portals “The Distin” and “El Heraldo Deportes” from Mexico published the salary of the famous bodyguard.

The reports point out Yassine Cheuko’s monthly salary is of $250 000. This means that Messi’s bodyguard earns approximately $3 million per year for taking care of Leo, Antonela Roccuzzo and the Argentine’s family.

Who is Lionel Messi’s bodyguard?

Lionel Messi’s bodyguard at Inter Miami is named Yassine Cheuko. He is a former soldier of the United States with experience in the US Navy performing missions at Iraq and Afghanistan. He is also an expert in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

The bodyguard has over 115 000 followers in his Instagram account, including Leo himself, and it serves to showcase some of his experiences fighting and training all around the world.

Furthermore, it has been noticed that Yassine Cheuko is not an intrusive person in his work and has dedicated himself to keep Messi safe without interfering too much in his movements. This dynamic is both inside and outside the stadiums and has been applauded in his inner circle.