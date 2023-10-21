After the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo had a very disappointing first season with Al Nassr. That’s why, the Portuguese player is looking for redemption at Saudi Arabia.

It was an unexpected situation for Cristiano as he couldn’t hoist any trophy at all. Al Nassr finished second in the Saudi Pro League behind Al Ittihad and had early exits in other tournaments such as the King Cup and the Saudi Super Cup.

Now, the new campaign has been totally different for Cristiano Ronaldo. Al Nassr qualified for the group stage in the AFC Champions League and is fighting for the title in the national competition with giants such as Al Hilal and Al Ittihad.

In a moment where everything he does is inevitably compared with Lionel Messi, CR7 scored another spectacular goal in Al Nassr’s 2-1 victory against Damac FC. Enjoy an incredible free kick.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his career?

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 860 goals in his professional career. Now, even with age as a key factor, the Portuguese star revealed there’s a new challenge for him ahead: 1000 goals.

“It’s going to be quite challenging, but it’s about assessing my mental state and motivation. If, physically, my legs treat me as well as I treat them…we’ll see. It’s a step-by-step process. Before reaching 1 000, you have to reach 900 first. I believe I’ll achieve it.”