Brazil have everything ready to play in Qatar 2022 but the team must officially close the South American qualifiers by playing their remaining games. Some big players won't be playing for their upcoming games and that includes Gabriel Jesus.

Why is Gabriel Jesus not playing for Brazil in the last 2022 World Cup Qualifiers games?

Brazil are qualified to play in Qatar 2022 as they are the best team, so far, of the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers with a dominant record of 12-3-0 and 39 points. Brazil's offensive play during the qualifiers was lethal, they scored an average of 2.13 goals per game.

Tite, Brazils’ head coach, used the best players available during the early games of the qualifiers, especially after the Copa America. Tite always had Gabriel Jesus at his disposal but the Manchester City attacker didn’t play during the qualifiers.

Brazil's squad is packed with players as good as Gabriel Jesus who will be available for their last two games of the qualifiers. The most important thing for Tite is to keep the players healthy to play in Qatar 2022.

Why is Gabriel Jesus not playing for Brazil?

Gabriel Jesus was not called up due to a decision by Tite, in addition to the fact that Gabriel Jesus was recovering from an injury that was difficult for him and the rest of his performance with Manchester City, this is the second time that he will not play with Brazil in the 2022 qualifiers.

Since when does Gabriel Jesus not play with Brazil?

The last time Gabriel Jesus played for Brazil was during the 2019 Copa America final and that was also the last time Gabriel Jesus scored a goal for Brazil winning against Peru 3-1, but Gabriel Jesus is unlikely to miss the match. World Cup Qatar 2022.

