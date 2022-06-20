Barcelona is ready to make one final offer to sign the Polish goal scorer after the club is said to have the available funds to sign Lewandowski.

Xavi and Barcelona have one more idea to land Robert Lewandowski, according to report

It is slowly turning into the transfer saga of the summer, but all indications seem to figure that Robert Lewandowski is Barcelona bound. Despite the fact that Bayern Munich may be reluctant to sell and Javier Tebas himself tried to nix the deal, Barcelona may get their man.

According to AS in Spain, Barcelona as a club held a member meeting last Thursday in which the “socios” voted to sell image and television rights of the club that will bring an influx of cash. These extra funds will help Barcelona out in the coming transfer market, of which Robert Lewandowski is the club’s main target.

Here is the final offer Barcelona is willing to make to get Robert Lewandowski, it covers everything Bayern Munich want in an initial offer and should have LaLiga’s approval.

Barcelona’s latest Robert Lewandowski offer

According to AS, Barcelona will offer Bayern Munich the sum of 40 million euros plus 10 million add-ons. While Bayern Munich have been hesitant to sell, Lewandowski himself has expressed his desire to continue his career elsewhere.

Bayern Munich have been linked to Liverpool midfielder Sadio Mané, with the announcement of the signing being reported as imminent. This signing, when announced, can alleviate a possible backlash from fans of a Lewandowski transfer.

Still only 33, Lewandowski is one of the world’s best strikers, at Bayern Munich he scored 238 league goals in 253 games. Before that at Borussia Dortmund he scored 74 goals in 131 games. On the Polish national team, Lewandowski has an impressive 76 goals in 132 caps and will be one of the key figures for his nation at the 2022 World Cup.







