Dembele's departure means that Barcelona are expected to make a move for a wide-attacking player in the summer transfer window. As a result, the club could see the return of one of their former players who used to share the locker room with Xavi Hernandez.

There will be a significant financial boost for Barcelona as a result of the assembly's vote that will enable the Catalan giants to sell a portion of their ownership in Barca Licensing and Merchandise (BLM).

Transfer activity at Camp Nou is expected to increase as a result of the availability of finances. Xavi Hernandez's side are really preparing to ratchet up their efforts in the transfer market and clinch several key deals in the next two weeks, according to Spanish newspaper Sport.

Aside from acquiring Lewandowski, Barcelona are also hoping to close agreements on the transfers of Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen. whose contracts expire on June 30. However, the signings have yet to be finalized owing to a shortage of space on the salary bill, although that is now expected to be remedied.

Alexis Sanchez offers himself to Barcelona

Also on their list of priority targets is another player who Barcelona hopes to complete in the next two weeks. The Chilean outlet La Tercera has revealed that Alexis Sanchez is highly interested in returning to his former club, Barcelona, which he departed in 2014.

The report adds that if the 33-year-old forward is willing to accept a wage reduction in order to return to Catalonia from Inter this summer. It has been his preferred choice for the previous eight months, but the side hasn't been able to sign him because of their financial inability.

A drop in his current €7 million-a-year salary would be acceptable if it meant returning to the squad and city he has many friends and a vacation home in when the opportunity arises. Meanwhile, Barca seem to be patient for his contract to run out, before making a deal that would require to pay compensation to Inter.

Without an agreement with another club that is willing and capable of paying and providing him with competitive opportunities, the Serie A runners-up will likely pay him severance for the purpose of ending his deal.