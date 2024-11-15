Cristiano Ronaldo scores an overhead kick for Portugal: How many does Lionel Messi have?

Trending topics:
Portugal cruised to a 5-1 victory over Poland in the UEFA Nations League, highlighted by a stunning bicycle kick from Cristiano Ronaldo. But how does his tally of bicycle kick goals stack up against Lionel Messi’s?

By Gianni Taina

Portugal delivered an emphatic 5-1 win over Poland, with Cristiano Ronaldo stealing the spotlight by scoring a brace, including an incredible bicycle kick. The breathtaking strike has sparked the debate: How many goals of this type does Ronaldo have compared to Lionel Messi?

With his spectacular acrobatic goal in the victory against Poland, Cristiano Ronaldo recorded the second bicycle kick goal of his career, while Lionel Messi has only one goal of this kind to his name.

Ronaldo’s first bicycle kick came during his time at Real Madrid in the first leg of the 2018 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals against Juventus. In that match, Real Madrid secured a 3-0 victory, and Ronaldo’s overhead goal was assisted by Dani Carvajal.

The strike left goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon helpless and was so extraordinary that even Juventus fans gave Ronaldo a standing ovation. “It’s probably the best goal of my career,” Ronaldo said after the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid scores his sides second goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Leg One match between Juventus and Real Madrid at Allianz Stadium. Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Ronaldo shines again for Portugal

Ronaldo was instrumental in Portugal’s dominant win over Poland, netting a brace that included the bicycle kick and a perfectly executed Panenka penalty. The victory secured Portugal’s place in the next round of the UEFA Nations League.

Ronaldo’s two goals also solidified his remarkable records in international play. With 135 goals in 217 appearances for Portugal, he extended his lead as the all-time top scorer in international football. Additionally, he surpassed Sergio Ramos as the player with the most wins in international matches, achieving his 132nd victory.

Messi’s lone bicycle kick

While Lionel Messi is second only to Ronaldo in goals, the Argentine has scored just one bicycle kick in his career. Messi’s acrobatic goal came during his stint with Paris SaintGermain in a 5-0 win over Clermont in Ligue 1. The goal, scored on the opening day of the season, was a stunning finish that capped off the victory and marked the first such goal in Messi’s career.

As the debate between these two football icons continues, Ronaldo’s ability to score stunning goals like these adds yet another highlight to his already legendary career.

