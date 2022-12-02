In one of the most intriguing matchups of the year, Tulane and UCF will clash in the 2022 American Athletic Conference Championship Game. Here you will find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free in the US.

In a battle of two Top 25 teams, the Tulane Green Wave and the UCF Knights face off in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game as part of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find game information, predictions, odds, storylines and how to watch or live stream it for free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Nobody expected to see Tulane as the No. 18 ranked team in the nation with a 10-2 record. However, the Green Wave earned the right to play for the American Athletic Conference title after last week's extaordinary win at Cincinnati in a 27-24 thriller. Tulane have a crucial factor with home-field advantage.

UCF had a 9-3 record and were the second-best team in the conference, just one game behind Tulane. Cincinnati's loss against Tulane opened the door for the Knights who seemed doomed after failing to beat Navy two weeks ago at home (17-14). UCF have won the last five meetings between these teams.

Tulane vs UCF: Game Information

Date: Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Time: 4 PM (ET).

Location: Yulman Stadium. New Orleans, Louisiana.

Tulane vs UCF: Time by State in the US

ET: 4 PM

CT: 3 PM

MT: 2 PM

PT: 1 PM

Tulane vs UCF: Storylines

RB Tyjae Spears has to be the key factor for Tulane if they want to win the American Athletic Conference. The best offensive player in the AAC racked 1177 yards and 14 touchdowns during the regular season.

Three weeks ago, UCF beat Tulane on the road in a spectacular 38-31 game. The University of Central Florida are going for their fifth AAC title. This season, the Knights had a 4-1 record on the road. The winner of this game would get a ticket to the Cotton Bowl.

How to watch or live stream free Tulane vs UCF in the US

Tulane and UCF meet at the American Athletic Conference Championship Game in New Orleans as part of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is ABC.

Tulane vs UCF: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, Tulane are 4-point favorites. The moneyline is -185 for the Green Wave and +150 for UCF. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with NCAA College Football at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM Tulane -185 Totals (Over/Under) 56.5 points UCF +150

*Odds via BetMGM