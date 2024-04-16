This weekend the 6 Hours of Imola of the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship will take place, and here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this race in the USA.

Where to watch 6 Hours of Imola Live in the USA: 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship

This weekend marks the 6 Hours of Imola in the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship. Discover all the essential details about this amazing race, such as the event date, start time, and a variety of streaming options customized for viewers in the United States, which you can find out right here.

The second race of the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship is ready to take place. In the Hypercars category, the Porsche Penske Motorsport team, featuring Kevin Estre, Andre Lotterer, and Laurens Vanthoor, clinched a significant victory, closely followed by the Hertz Team Jota, comprising Callum Ilott, Norman Nato, and Will Stevens.

Undoubtedly, attention will be focused on these two teams at Imola as they vie for the top spot in the premier category of the WEC. In the LMG T3s class, the Lithuanian Manthey PureRacing team, led by Klaus Bachler, Alex Malykhin, and Joel Sturm, secured victory and aims to replicate their success on the challenging Italian circuit.

When will the 6 Hours of Imola race take place?

The 6 Hours of Imola race, the first of the 2024 WEC season, will take place this Sunday, April 21 at 7:00 AM (ET).

6 Hours of Imola: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 AM

CT: 6:00 AM

MT: 5:00 AM

PT: 4:00 AM

Where to watch 6 Hours of Imola in the USA

The first race of the 2024 WEC season, the 6 Hours of Imola, can be seen in the United States through Max, MotorTrend TV and MotorTrend app.