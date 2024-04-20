The upcoming Chinese Grand Prix, marking the fifth race of the 2024 Formula 1 season, is set to unfold this weekend. Find out when and where it's happening, the scheduled time, and how you can catch all the action via live stream or television broadcast in the USA.

The fifth race of the championship introduces a novelty compared to the previous season: the pinnacle of world motorsport ventures to China for a Grand Prix with unprecedented allure, marking a new stop for Formula 1.

As has been the trend since the season’s commencement, Red Bull has asserted dominance, with Max Verstappen clinching pole position and his teammate Sergio Perez securing second place. Fernando Alonso will start in third place, while the two McLarens, Norris and Piastri, respectively, will commence from fourth and fifth positions.

When will the Chinese Grand Prix take place?

The Chinese Grand Prix, fifth race of the 2024 Formula 1 season, will take place this Sunday, April 21 at 3:00 AM (ET).

Chinese Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 AM

CT: 2:00 AM

MT: 1:00 AM

PT: 12:00 AM

How to watch Chinese Grand Prix in the USA

The fifth race of the 2024 Formula 1 season, the Chinese Grand Prix, can be seen in the United States through Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPNEWS.