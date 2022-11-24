In another chapter of the Duel in the Desert, Arizona State visit Arizona at Arizona Stadium in Week 13 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Read here to find out date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

One of the oldest rivalries is back when Arizona host Arizona State in Week 13 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Arizona pulled one of the major upsets of the year by beating UCLA two weeks ago. Nevertheless, the Wildcats have lost five of their last six games and have a 4-7 record. QB Jayden de Laura comes from a very disappointing performance against Washington State with four interceptions. Arizona lead the all-time series 49-45-1.

Arizona State will try to win once again the Territorial Cup in this classic matchup with the Wildcats. The Sun Devils have a 3-8 record and are on a three-game losing streak (UCLA, Washington State and Oregon State). However, Arizona State have won the last five meetings between these two teams, but are a 3.5-underdog on the road.

Arizona vs Arizona State: Date

The Arizona Wildcats will host the Arizona State Sun Devils in Week 13 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Friday, November 25 at 3 PM (ET). The game will be played at Arizona Stadium in Tucson.

Arizona vs Arizona State: Time by State in the US

ET: 3 PM

CT: 2 PM

MT: 1 PM

PT: 12 PM

How to watch Arizona vs Arizona State in the US

Arizona State visit Arizona in Week 13 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is the FS1.