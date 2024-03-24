How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Gael Monfils for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 25, 2024

Carlos Alcaraz aims to maintain his winning streak as he prepares to take on the tough Gael Monfils in a challenging third-round match at the Miami Master 1000. For fans eager to witness every moment of this pivotal match, we will provide essential details including the exact date, start time, and available options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

Carlos Alcaraz, making his tournament debut in the second round due to his ranking, encountered little resistance in dispatching his compatriot Roberto Carballes Baena with a convincing scoreline of 6-2 and 6-1. His performance left little opportunity for his opponent to mount a challenge.

Now, Alcaraz aims to maintain this high level of play, reminiscent of his recent showing at Indian Wells, as he faces Gael Monfils. Monfils, who has navigated through two challenging matches in the opening rounds, will be eager to spring a surprise against the tournament favorite.

When will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Gael Monfils match be played?

The third round match of the 2024 Miami Master 1000 between Carlos Alcaraz and Gael Monfils will take place this Monday, March 25 at 12:00 PM (ET) estimated time.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Gael Monfils: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM**

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

**Estimated time

Where to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Gael Monfils

You can watch this match corresponding to the third round of the 2024 Miami Master 1000 between Carlos Alcaraz and Gael Monfils through Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.