It has been a long time since Conor McGregor stepped into a UFC octagon. The Irishman is close to ending his contract with the company, but now an MMA legend has made a bold prediction about the future of his career.

Conor McGregor is one of the greatest fighters that mixed martial arts have seen. An expert in boxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, the Irishman shocked the entire world with how easily he dominated almost all of his rivals.

‘Notorious’ has a 22-6 record in the UFC. However, he has not fought since 2021 due to a contractual dispute, but he still has two more fights to fulfill under this deal.

MMA legend expects shocking future for Conor McGregor

For many fans, there has not been a more interesting fighter than Conor McGregor. The Irishman is known for his peculiar taunting style, making each fight even more entertaining to watch.

McGregor’s talent was evident, which is why the UFC didn’t hesitate to hire him. The company signed a multi-fight deal with the Irishman in 2013, and he quickly became one of the most relevant exponents of MMA in the world.

In 2021, Conor McGregor fought his last bout. He suffered a broken lower tibia while fighting Dustin Poirier, marking his sixth loss in his career. Since then, he has not stepped into the octagon again.

McGregor still has two fights left under his UFC contract. Many believe he doesn’t want to conclude his deal, but Eddie Alvarez, a living MMA legend, thinks there is no chance the company will let the Irishman become a free agent.

Conor McGregor looks on from ringside prior to during the IBF World Heavyweight Title fight between Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua, on the Riyadh Season – Wembley Edition card at Wembley Stadium on September 21, 2024 in London, England.

“Realistically, I think he still has two fights left on his UFC contract,” Eddie Alvarez told MMA Fighting. “I just know how difficult it is, especially when you’re that valuable to a company. I haven’t been as valuable as Conor, but back when I was basically Bellator’s main guy, I know how difficult it is to get out of those contracts. They don’t make it easy.”

When will Conor McGregor fight again?

Conor McGregor was expected to participate in UFC 303 on June 29, 2024. The fight was against American Michael Chandler, but ‘Notorious’ withdrew due to a reported broken toe.

According to reports, this fight will happen in early 2025. However, Conor McGregor is reportedly interested in participating in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, a company he is currently part-owner of.