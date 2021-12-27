Iowa State take on Clemson at Camping World Stadium in Orlando for the Cheez-It Bowl in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Iowa State vs Clemson: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl

Iowa State and Clemson meet in the Cheez-It Bowl for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. This game will take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The Tigers want to show they were never weak during the regular season and they want to do it with one last big win. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football Bowl game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Iowa State won seven of twelve games in the regular season, the team opened the regular season with two wins and one loss against Iowa at home. The Cyclones' most defeats were against conference rivals.

Clemson Tigers lost the first game of the season to the Georgia Bulldogs 3-10 at a neutral stadium, the team received harsh criticism, but at the end of the regular season the Tigers won 9 games and lost only three.

Iowa State vs Clemson: Date

Iowa State and Clemson play for the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl on Wednesday, December 29 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The Tigers have a lethal offense capable of sweeping the Cyclones, but Iowa's defense is the 21st-best in the league allowing just 20.6 points per game.

Iowa State vs Clemson: Time by state in the US

ET: 5:45 PM

CT: 4:45 PM

MT: 3:45 PM

PT: 2:45 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Iowa State vs Clemson at the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl

This game for the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl, Iowa State and Clemson at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Wednesday, December 29, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this bowl game in the US are ESPN, ESPN App

