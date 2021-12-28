Texas Tech against Mississippi State play in the Liberty Bowl at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Texas Tech (6-6) and Mississippi State (7-5) play for the Liberty Bowl of the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on December 28, 2021 at 6:45 PM (ET). The Raiders have to face the last game of the season with a significant absence from the roster. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Raiders closed the regular season with a 6-6 overall record, but with negative numbers in the conference at 3-6. Games in the Big 12 were tough for the Raiders - their only three victories against conference rivals were against Iowa State, Kansas and West Virginia.

Mississippi State Bulldogs won seven games and lost another five games during the regular season, and the team made a great effort to win four games against SEC West Division rivals, the conference record being 4-4.

Texas Tech vs Mississippi State: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

Time: 6:45 PM (ET)

Location: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Texas Tech vs Mississippi State: Times by State in the US

ET: 6:45 PM

CT: 5:45 PM

MT: 4:45 PM

PT: 3:45 PM

Texas Tech vs Mississippi State: Storylines

The Texas Tech Raiders offense was good for the first five weeks of the season as they won four games and lost one to a conference rival, Texas 35-70. That loss to Texas was the first of the season and the first against a conference rival of the Big 12. The Raiders only won three games in the conference, the last two games of the regular season were losses to Oklahoma State and Baylor.

Henry Colombi left the Raiders in the middle of the season, he was the team's starting quarterback, that was a huge blow to the Raiders. But Donovan Smith is the team's new QB1 with 70/111 passes completed, 63.1%, 929 yards, 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

The Bulldogs also began the regular season with a winning streak but with two wins against Louisiana Tech 35-34 and another against North Carolina State 24-10. The team conquered three winning streaks of two wins each and lost the last game of the season against Ole Miss at home 21-31.

Will Rogers is the starting quarterback for the Mississippi State Bulldogs with 473/630 passes completed for 75.1%, 4449 passing yards, 7.1 yards per attempt, 35 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. Jo'quavious Marks is the team's top running back with 388 yards and 6 touchdowns.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Texas Tech vs Mississippi State in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season Liberty Bowl game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: ESPN, ESPN App.

Texas Tech vs Mississippi State: Predictions And Odds

Texas Tech Raiders are underdogs with +10 ATS and +305 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a weak defense and are unlikely to be able to stop their opponents' offense. Mississippi State Bulldogs with -10 points to cover and -335 moneyline favorites. The totals is offered at 58.5 points. The best pick for this College Football Bowl game is: Mississippi State -10.



FanDuel Texas Tech +10 / +305 Totals 58.5 Mississippi State -10 / -335

