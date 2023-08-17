The third round of the Northern & Southern Open 2023 will present the most accomplished player on the tour in the present. This matchup is going to have Gael Monfils meeting Novak Djokovic. Learn about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

Djokovic is returning to a competition for the first time since he lost the US Open final in 2021. His status didn’t allow him to enter the country, but he is back. He defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina after his opponent retired before the second set.

Monfils is excelling on hard courts following the grass season. His tennis performance has been at a very high level recently, so he could be dangerous when his game flourishes. Opening with a victory against Cameron Norrie in the initial round, he eliminated Alex de Minaur yesterday.

When will Gael Monfils vs Novak Djokovic be played?

Gael Monfils will play Novak Djokovic in the third round of the Northern & Southern Open 2023 this Thursday, August 17. The game will be played at the center court.

Gael Monfils vs Novak Djokovic: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

*It’s the second match of the session, following Linda Noskova vs. Coco Gauff, set to begin at 7:00 PM.

How to watch Gael Monfils vs Novak Djokovic in the US

The match between Gael Monfils and Novak Djokovic in the third round of the Northern & Southern Open 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis Channel and Bally Sports are the other options.