Only a few Master 1000 tournaments remain in the 2023 season, and the Cincinnati Masters 1000 is the seventh out of the nine scheduled for the year. To ensure you’re well-informed about this significant global tennis event, we’re providing details about the prize money involved.

The Cincinnati Masters 1000, a pivotal event in the tennis calendar, holds a distinct position as one of the premier tournaments of the season. Taking place amidst the fervor of the 2023 season, it signifies a crucial juncture for both players and enthusiasts. As the seventh Master 1000 tournament out of the nine slated for the year, it stands as a testament to the players’ relentless dedication and skill.

Beyond the thrilling matches that unfold, the tournament showcases an electrifying fusion of talent, strategy, and sportsmanship. With its rich history and global significance, the Cincinnati Masters 1000 captures the essence of competitive tennis, attracting worldwide attention and shaping the journey towards tennis excellence.

What is the money price of the 2023 Cincinnati Master 1000?

In 2023, the ATP has set a total prize money pool of $6,600,000, marking a growth of 5.08% compared to the earnings of the previous year’s tournament. The men champion will get a $1,019,335 prize money.

The WTA‘s overall prize money pool has reached $2,788,468, showcasing a notable increase of 10.34% compared to the figures from 2022. The women’s champion will be rewarded with $454,500 in prize money, reflecting a significant surge of 10.32% from the earnings recorded just twelve months prior.