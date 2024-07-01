Kylian Mbappe and France beat Belgium in a tough duel to qualify for the quarter-finals of UEFA Euro 2024. Find out who will be their opponents in the next round.

Kylian Mbappé’s France had a tough Round of 16 clash against Kevin de Bruyne’s Belgium to see which of the two teams would go on to win the UEFA Euro 2024 title.

It was a very close game in which neither team could make a difference. When everything seemed to go to extra time, France would get the winning goal in a fortunate way through an own goal by Jan Vertonghen.

In this way, Les Bleus made it to the quarter-finals where they will have to wait for the match between Portugal and Slovenia to find out who will be their next opponent in the next round.

UEFA Euro 2024 bracket: How the quarter-finals will be played

via Wikipedia

Spain vs Germany

(Portugal vs Slovenia) vs France

(Romania vs the Netherlands) vs (Austria vs Turkey)

England vs Switzerland

The road to glory for Kylian Mbappe and France is far from easy. In case they win in the quarter-finals, they will have to play against the winner between Germany and Spain, two teams that are strong candidates to win this UEFA Euro 2024.