Kylian Mbappé’sFrance had a tough Round of 16 clash against Kevin de Bruyne’sBelgium to see which of the two teams would go on to win the UEFA Euro 2024title.
It was a very close game in which neither team could make a difference. When everything seemed to go to extra time, France would get the winning goal in a fortunate way through an own goal by Jan Vertonghen.
In this way, Les Bleus made it to the quarter-finals where they will have to wait for the match between Portugal and Slovenia to find out who will be their next opponent in the next round.
UEFA Euro 2024 bracket: How the quarter-finals will be played
Spain vs Germany
(Portugal vs Slovenia) vs France
(Romania vs the Netherlands) vs (Austria vs Turkey)
England vs Switzerland
The road to glory for Kylian Mbappe and France is far from easy. In case they win in the quarter-finals, they will have to play against the winner between Germany and Spain, two teams that are strong candidates to win this UEFA Euro 2024.
