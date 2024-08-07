Álvaro Morata and Rodri to face sanctions over their chant against Gibraltar at the Euros.

Spain’s national team captain Álvaro Morata and midfielder Rodri have been suspended for one match by UEFA following a controversial celebration after their Euro 2024 win. During the festivities on July 15, in Madrid’s Cibeles Square, the players chanted “Gibraltar is Spanish,” which led to a formal complaint by the Gibraltar Football Association (GFA).

UEFA’s suspension is due to Morata and Rodri’s actions violating conduct standards. The organization stated that the players failed to adhere to general principles of conduct, breached the rules of decency, and used the football event to express political statements.

Morata and Rodri will miss Spain’s upcoming match against Serbia on September 5. The Gibraltar FA had objected to the players’ behavior, describing it as highly provocative and disrespectful following Spain’s 2-1 victory over England in the Euro 2024 final.

Why players chanted “Gibraltar is Spanish”?

Gibraltar, located at the southern tip of Spain and under British sovereignty since the 18th century, has been the subject of a longstanding territorial dispute with Spain. Despite Spain’s claims over Gibraltar, the region has been a full UEFA member since 2013.

Spain Euros victory

The incident highlights the ongoing political sensitivities surrounding Gibraltar and the broader implications of political statements in international sports.