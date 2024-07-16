The English Football Association (FA) is looking for a new manager for the England national team after the resignation of Gareth Southgate. Find out who the main candidates are.

After England‘s defeat in the Euro 2024 final, 1-0 against Spain, Gareth Southgate ended his time as coach of the English national team. For the game more than for the results. For not having known how to get the most out of, perhaps, the most talented squad in Europe.

In an official statement, Southgate, who took over in 2016, expressed his deep gratitude for the opportunity to have led the national team: “It has been the honour of my life. I’ve given it everything. But it’s time for a change and a new chapter.”

The coach, who leaves the position after 102 games at the helm of the team, says goodbye with his head held high, highlighting the achievements made during his management: “We led England to two European Championship finals and the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup. I’m very proud of this team.”

Who are the candidates to manage England?

After the surprise resignation of Gareth Southgate as manager of the English national team, the English Football Association (FA) already has in mind some possible candidates to replace him. However, a name that is conspicuous by its absence is that of Pep Guardiola, current Manchester City coach.

Leah Williamson and Pep Guardiola wave from the Royal Box ahead of the Gentlemen’s Singles third round match between Cameron Norrie of Great Britain and Alexander Zverev of Germany during day six of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 06, 2024 in London, England. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

According to The Guardian newspaper, three names are at the top of the list of possible successors to Southgate: Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has won praise for his engaging style of play and ability to develop young talent. Graham Potter, the manager of Brighton & Hove Albion has impressed with his innovative tactical approach and his ability to get the most out of his players. And finally, Thomas Tuchel, former Chelsea coach, has extensive experience in European football and has shown that he is capable of winning titles with top teams.

The dream with Guardiola

Guardiola has not hidden that he is curious to manage a national team and in England he would have a real team to be able to shape it. In addition, he knows a good part of the players since he has faced them or, some, he has them in the same team. On the other hand, the Daily Mail claimed that Guardiola was the FA’s great dream to lead the English national team after the European Championship, when Southgate was contemplating leaving.

It should be noted that Guardiola, who has a contract with Manchester City until June 2025, does not seem to be a viable option for the FA at the moment. The next few hours could be decisive for the future of the English national team. The FA is expected to announce a decision on the new manager soon, who will have the difficult task of filling Southgate’s shoes and leading the team to further success.