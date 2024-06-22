Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the players in history. Now, the legend got another record with Portugal in UEFA Euro 2024.

Cristiano Ronaldo had an incredible year in the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr. Now, after establishing a single-season record in Saudi Arabia, the legend wants more.

CR7 couldn’t hoist any trophy with Al Nassr, but, the UEFA Euro 2024 is a totally different story as Portugal are favorites featuring a roster full of stars such as Bruno Fernandes, Pepe and Bernardo Silva.

During the match against Turkey at Dortmund, Cristiano recorded his seventh assist in tournament history surpassing Karel Poborsky (6). Now, he is the player with the most assists in the entire history of Euros.