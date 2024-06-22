CR7 couldn’t hoist any trophy with Al Nassr, but, the UEFA Euro 2024 is a totally different story as Portugal are favorites featuring a roster full of stars such as Bruno Fernandes, Pepe and Bernardo Silva.
During the match against Turkey at Dortmund, Cristiano recorded his seventh assist in tournament history surpassing Karel Poborsky (6). Now, he is the player with the most assists in the entire history of Euros.
