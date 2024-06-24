England will face Slovenia in the final Group C match with a very strong chance of qualifying for the next round of UEFA Euro 2024.

The last matches of the UEFA Euro 2024 group stage are already being played to determine the teams that will be in the next round and England have the best chance of finishing top of Group C.

Gareth Southgate’s team is at the top of its group with 4 points after having started the tournament in the best possible way by beating Serbia 1-0. In their second match they could have sealed their qualification but Denmark denied that possibility by drawing the match.

With qualification within their grasp, Jude Bellingham’s team needs to play against Slovenia in search of first place to finish their group stage participation in the best possible way .

What happens if England beat Slovenia?

With a victory over Slovenia, England would secure first place in Group C and ensure qualification for the knockout round regardless of the other match’s result.

Harry Kane of England

What happens if England and Slovenia draw?

If the match between England and Slovenia ends with a draw, Harry Kane’s team would also be ensuring their qualification for the next round. But if Denmark beats Serbia by a big difference and surpasses England on goal difference, the English team would take second place in the group.

What happens if England lose to Slovenia?

If England lose, Slovenia would overtake them in the standings, and Gareth Southgate’s team would have to wait for the result between Denmark and Serbia to find out if they finish in the second or third place.