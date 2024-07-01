The Netherlands is set to face Romania in a crucial match to determine who will advance to the quarter-finals of UEFA Euro 2024.

What happens if Netherlands lose, win or tie with Romania in Euro 2024 Round of 16?

The Netherlands entered UEFA Euro 2024 with high hopes of replicating their 1988 success, led by legends Ruud Gullit and Marco van Basten. To keep their championship dreams alive, they must navigate past Romania in this decisive Round of 16 clash.

Ronald Koeman’s squad kicked off the tournament on a positive note, securing a 2-1 victory over Poland. They then faced a formidable challenge against Kylian Mbappe’s France, resulting in a hard-fought draw.

Their final group stage match against Austria was filled with drama. Despite having a strong chance to secure their spot, the Netherlands was edged out in a 3-2 defeat. However, thanks to their earlier performances, Virgil van Dijk and company advanced to the Round of 16 as one of the best third-placed teams.

What happens if the Netherlands beat Romania?

If the Netherlands wins the match against Romania, they will qualify directly to the quarter-finals where they will face the winner of the match between Turkey and Austria.

What happens if the Netherlands and Romania draw?

If the match between England and Slovakia ends drawn at regulation time, they must play an extra time of 30 minutes (15 minutes each half). In case that the tie persists in this extra time, they will decide who qualifies for the quarter-finals from penalty shootout.

What happens if the Netherlands lose to Romania?

If Romania manages to pull off the big surprise and beat the Netherlands, the Dutch will automatically be out of UEFA Euro 2024 and it will be Romania who will advance to the quarter-finals and face theaforementioned Turkey or Austria.