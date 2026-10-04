Sophie Cunningham calls out A’ja Wilson, WNBA with controversial LeBron James comparison

Sophie Cunningham compared A’ja Wilson’s influence in the league to LeBron James’ influence in the NBA after Wilson was not suspended following an altercation during Game 2 of the WNBA playoffs.

The Indiana Fever’s hopes of advancing further in the WNBA playoffs came to an end following their elimination by the Las Vegas Aces. However, there is one episode that remains fresh in Sophie Cunningham’s mind. According to Cunningham, A’ja Wilson’s influence in the league is on the level of LeBron James, which is why she believes Wilson was not suspended in Game 2 after an altercation with a fan.

“If you want to get technical, that could have caused for a suspension,” Cunningham said during the latest episode of her podcast, No Hesitation Show. “But you know, she’s like the LeBron James of our league and so of course they’re not going to suspend her… Something should have happened there.”

The guard is usually not one to mince her words, and this time was no different. While Cunningham believes there is a double standard when it comes to penalizing players, she also made it clear that she always wants to compete against the best on the court.

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“I think there’s definitely a double standard… We wanted her to play. I think that makes for good basketball, I’m not asking for that. If we would have won and she wouldn’t have been there, I don’t think it would’ve been fair. I think we would have gotten a lot of backlash from that.”

A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces is visibly upset after entering the stands to confront a fan.

What exactly happened with Wilson?

The altercation occurred at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Following a physical play where Cunningham was called for a foul, A’ja Wilson was walking baseline when a male spectator in the front row stood up, took a step toward the boundary line, and pointed at her aggressively.

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Taking issue with the gesture and physical proximity, Wilson confronted the fan directly before teammates, coaching staff, and arena security stepped in. Game officials assessed Wilson a technical foul for her reaction.

Although security briefly pulled the spectator aside to investigate, Indiana Fever officials determined he did not breach the fan code of conduct, allowing him to return to his seat—a decision Wilson publicly criticized in her post-game comments, maintaining that a fan stepping toward and pointing at a player is an unacceptable boundary cross.

A’ja Wilson got a Fever fan ejected for POINTING at her 😭😭😭 “YOU DON’T POINT AT ME” SOFT https://t.co/K61hn6wOQP — House of Lowlights (@HouseLowlights) September 30, 2026

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