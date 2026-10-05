Fever GM Amber Cox guarantees off-court notoriety won’t jeopardize Sophie Cunningham’s future

Sophie Cunningham is entering free agency after the 2026 WNBA season, which is why Indiana Fever general manager Amber Cox spoke about the player’s future with the organization.

Sophie Cunningham’s presence in the WNBA generates plenty of opinions, not only because of what she does on the court, but also because of her reactions and comments off it. Following the Indiana Fever’s latest playoff elimination, Cunningham is now an unrestricted free agent, and Amber Cox knows how important it could be to re-sign her ahead of what lies ahead.

“Sophie has had two really productive years for us, in terms of shooting the basketball. She is a really solid leader in the locker room, a great connector. She brings levity, but also brings a lot of experience. She’s serious and is an important voice in our locker room when we need it,” Cox said during a press conference.

“She’s an unrestricted free agent, so we look forward to having those conversations. Again, she had a really productive year, and we’ll see just where things take us,” the GM also added. Will her off-court actions affect her return to the Fever? “No,” Amber Cox firmly stated.

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Cunningham’s numbers speak for themselves

Sophie Cunningham provided a reliable spark off the bench for the Indiana Fever throughout the 2026 WNBA season. Playing around 22 minutes per game, she averaged 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists across 43 regular-season contests.

Sophie Cunningham #8 of the Indiana Fever

Known for her perimeter shooting, Cunningham knocked down 41.7% of her attempts from three-point territory, remaining a key floor-spacer and veteran presence in Indiana’s rotation.

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Cunningham’s personality

Cunningham has frequently found herself at the center of off-court headlines, particularly after an interview where her stance against transgender athletes in women’s sports sparked nationwide debates. She further stirred up controversy by publicly calling out opposing team owners and leaning heavily into her polarizing, unfiltered persona on social media.

Most recently, she reignited media chatter during an appearance on the No Hesitation podcast when addressing a heated altercation between A’ja Wilson and a fan, bluntly claiming that Wilson benefited from a “double standard” and wasn’t suspended because she is “like the LeBron James of our league”.

Potential exodus in Indiana

Following the Indiana Fever‘s elimination, all eyes are on Kelsey Mitchell, who recently opened up about her future as she enters unrestricted free agency after anchoring the backcourt alongside Caitlin Clark. She leads a notable group of Fever players set to hit the market, which includes the aforementioned Sophie Cunningham and Tyasha Harris, as well as frontcourt contributors Myisha Hines-Allen and Damiris Dantas.

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Key takeaways