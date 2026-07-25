Sophie Cunningham raises concerns on how the 76ers will function with LeBron James

Sophie Cunningham brought an interesting point of view of the challenges ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers after they signed LeBron James.

Sophie Cunningham is one of the most followed WNBA players but she follows the NBA closely. Basketball is her world, so when she realized LeBron James joined the Philadelphia 76ers, she asked one key question, that could raise some concerns in the City of Brotherly Love.

Cunningham was in an interview with Complex Bets, and at first, she asked if the move was “actually real.” Once she got the confirmation, Cunningham stated, “I mean, we were kind of talking about there’s only one ball amongst a lot of stars. So I think that’ll be interesting.“

Cunningham then added a concerning situation but couldn’t hide her excitement to see how it’ll all unfold, “But like, how cool? I think that that team is going to draw a lot of attention. I’m curious to know how it’s going to pan out. But good for him [LeBron James].”

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And Cunningham is not wrong here. Time and time again we’ve seen teams filled with incompatible stars. When looking at the 76ers potential lineup with LeBron James on the roster, one should wonder how it’ll all work out.

There are a couple of glaring problems on the 76ers right now

One thing that really is concerning is the amount of games they will all play together. LeBron, Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe provide plenty of talent, but also a history for missing time.

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Over the last two seasons, Embiid has played only 57 games, Maxey has missed time with finger, hamstring, and ankle injuries, James has had to manage ankle and foot injuries, as well as load management due to his age. Jaylen Brown has suffered minor hip, knee, and illness issues that have sidelined him, while Edgecombe has missed time due to calf strains and lumbar contusions.

On-court problems could also rise

If everyone is healthy, there is still a glaring weakness on the Sixers. While they could physically impose, the perimeter game is below average. In this day and age, being able to live by the three is almost imperative.

The 76ers ranked 23rd in the NBA in both 3-point percentage and 3-point frequency last season. LeBron, who shot just 31.7% from three last season won’t add anything to that. Teams will fill the low post and force them into outer looks, where they won’t be able to capitalize.