Preferiría retirarse: el equipo al que nunca iría LeBron James en la NBA

LeBron: "Anytime I hear Orlando right now I get PTSD."



Mav: "Orlando has no chance of free agency?"

LeBron: "They have no chance."



Mav: "What if you get traded to Orlando."

LeBron: "I'm not going. I'll just retire."