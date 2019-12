Tom Brady encabeza el listado de los mejores pasadores históricos de la NFL

.@TomBrady is one of 10 QBs selected to the #NFL100 All-Time Team!



6x Super Bowl Champion (4x SB MVP)

3x NFL MVP ('07, '10, '17)

3x First-Team All-Pro, 14x Pro Bowler

219 wins (most by QB in NFL history)

74,350 pass yards (2nd in NFL history), 539 pass TD (T-2nd)