The bigger and better SBC Summit Barcelona will take place from September 19-21st at the Fira de Barcelona Montjuïc.

SBC Summit Barcelona: Bigger, Better, and ready to play host to 10,000 members of the gaming community

SBC is putting on yet another major summit to bring together the best leaders and executives of the gaming industry. The SBC Summit Barcelona is slated to host over 10,000 executives from influential decision-makers, operator representatives, and affiliate representatives.

Due to the large demand to attend the summit the SBC team are doubling the size to accommodate the large number of attendees. 38,000 square meters will be the size of the summit as top industry leaders such as Adi Dhandhania (COO, North America Interactive, Bally's Corporation), Jesper Svensson (CEO, Betsson Group), Maarja Pärt (CEO, Yolo Group), and Sam Sadi (CEO, LiveScore Group) will be among the speakers covering leadership issues.

1xbet, Altenar, BetConstruct, Delasport, Digitain, Fast Track, IGP, Pinnacle, Soft2bet, Sportingtech, and Stats Perform will be among the companies present to lend their expertise in online betting. Payment solutions such as Adyen, AstroPay, Aurum Solutions, BVNK, COLIBRIX, Emerchantpay, IDnow, ISX Financial, Payment Center, and Trustly will all be present as well.

SBC Summit Barcelona details

Rasmus Sojmark, CEO & Founder of SBC, said: "The feedback for this event has been extraordinarily positive, making it a must-attend show for the global sports betting and iGaming community. The 2023 floor plan is looking strong, even though the event is still nine months away, and we have already secured some top names as speakers. The Barcelona show covers every vertical, allowing attendees to network with the right people, access top-quality products and content, and experience unforgettable moments!"

The event will also include a pre-event networking party on Tuesday, official networking parties on Wednesday, closing networking parties on Thursday, and special invite-only VIP dinners at some of Barcelona's most exclusive evening venues.

There will be a SBC Awards ceremony, honoring this year's top operators, affiliates, and suppliers from various industry verticals and finally the second SBC Summit Barcelona First Pitch competition for industry start-ups.