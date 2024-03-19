Early bird tickets are now ready for the BIS SiGMA Americas event that will be held at the Transamerica Expo Centre in São Paulo, Brazil from April 23rd to the 25th. The conference is slated to connect all the industry leaders in LATAM in the field of regional operators, streamers, influencers, affiliates, and policy makers – including key officials – together for one of the biggest Gaming events in the region this year.

The conference will not only be a networking event but also have panel discussions and keynote speakers discussing the region’s most pressing issues, assessing future potential, and exploring the impact new technologies will have on the recently regulated market.

Get your ticket today since the price of entrance will only climb as the event draws closer. The BIS SiGMA Americas is not an event you want to miss if you are in the gaming industry in LATAM.

What to expect at the BIS SiGMA Americas



The delegates who attend can expect to see a series of conference panels and keynote speakers as well as an expo floor focusing on startups and established businesses.



There will be a Startup Village featuring 100 top entrepreneurs. Startups also get a leg up in the industry through the Startup Pitch – a friendly-competitive live pitch event which brings young startups closer to investment opportunities, advice, and mentorship.