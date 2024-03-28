The SBC North America Gaming Awards’ shortlist celebrates the remarkable accomplishments of regional and global operators, affiliates, suppliers, and tribes shaping innovation in the industry. Set to take place on May 9, 2024, at the Hilton Hotel in Midtown, New York City, the ceremony promises recognition for outstanding contributions.

Leading with 8 nominations, OpenBet returns to defend titles in categories like ‘Land-Based Betting & Gaming Product’ and ‘Platform Provider of the Year’. Betting Hero and Sportradar follow closely with 5 nominations each, while FanDuel, Better Collective, and FeedConstruct secure 4 nominations each, reinforcing their industry presence.

The 2024 edition received a record number of nominations across 29 categories, posing a challenge for independent judges tasked with shortlisting. Better Collective aims to maintain its reign in affiliate categories, contending for ‘Sports Affiliate of the Year’ and ‘Sports Media Company of the Year’, amidst stiff competition.

SBC Awards North America 2024 breakdown

Operator categories witness the return of multi-award winners FanDuel, defending titles like ‘Sportsbook Operator of the Year’ and ‘Marketing Campaign & Sponsorship of the Year’. Competing for ‘Social Gaming Operator of the Year’ are contenders like Hard Rock Games and Rush Street Interactive.

In the Operator & Supplier categories, a fierce competition ensues between Ontario Lottery & Gaming Corporation, IGT, Entain Foundation, and EPIC Global Solutions for the ‘Socially Responsible Initiative of the Year’ award.

Across Supplier categories, notable names like Evolution, Bragg Gaming, and Scientific Games vie for recognition, while Payment & Compliance categories witness contenders such as Radar and Mindway AI competing for the prestigious ‘Compliance Solution & Partner of the Year’ title.

The ceremony will also highlight Rising Star Awards, honoring emerging brands in Casino and Sports Betting, alongside the esteemed Rising Star of the Year award. Tribal categories feature prominent operators and regulators, including Notawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Gaming Commission and Comanche Nation.

Leadership accolades like Leader of the Year and Employer of the Year will see industry heavyweights like Fast Track and Playtech vying for recognition, highlighting inspiring leadership and exemplary workplaces in the gaming industry.