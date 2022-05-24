The series between Celtics and Heat is tied 2-2 with Boston pulling out a major win in Game 4. Now the oddsmakers at Caesars have put out interesting futures for this major NBA Playoff tie.

Jayson Tatum came up huge for the Boston Celtics against the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals in the NBA. It was a far cry from what happened in Game 3 when it was the Heat who put up 109 points to take that game.

It has been a seesaw battle between two of the top teams in the NBA and each team will rely on their big guns such as Payton Pritchard and Victor Oladipo.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Futures

Series winner: In this case the Miami Heat are coming in at +145, while the Boston Celtics continue to be the favorites to win the whole series at -165.

The series has been back and forth and by no means should bettors believe the Heat will be down and out, at 2-2 the series could come down to just how good Jimmy Butler gets inspired.

Series score

With the series tied at 2-2, it is a safe bet that the Celtics and Heat go seven games. Who wins in those seven is paying out in the follow manner: Boston at +250 and Miami at +240.

