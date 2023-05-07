After his victory over John Ryder in Guadalajara, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez named his terms to agree on a rematch to fight Dmitry Bivol. Read here to check out his request.

Saul Canelo Alvarez won by unanimous decision against John Ryder at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara to remain as the undisputed champion in the super middleweight division. The Mexican star is 32 years old and put his impressive career record at 59-2-2.

However, many experts and fans criticized Canelo for not getting the knockout against a brave Ryder who resisted a massive punishment during 12 rounds. Once again, something was missing from the No.1 ranked boxer in the world.

Now, the big question for Canelo is what's next if he really wants to add greatness in his boxing legacy. Though David Benavidez is the most popular fans choice, Alvarez has only one name on his mind: Dmitry Bivol. Still, the rematch will only happen under his terms.

Saul Canelo Alvarez wants rematch with Dmitry Bivol on his terms

After the win against John Ryder at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Saul Canelo Alvarez was asked if he already knew who will be his next rival. Of course, it's a massive decision as September 16 is one of the most important dates for boxing (Mexico's Independence Day) and a blockbuster slot in the calendar.

The answer from Canelo was clear: Dmitry Bivol. However, there's an unexpected condition which has surprised experts and fans to make it happen. It has to be in 175 lbs. "Same rules, same terms, same everything (weight division). I just want it in that way. Everybody knows we want Bivol. The rematch with Bivol. If the fight with Bivol doesn't happen, then we'll see. I'm able to fight everybody."

Though Canelo will be more comfortable at 168 lbs, it seems that he doesn't want to risk his four belts as the super middlweight division champion. So, even if it's a disadvantage, he'll go for 175 lbs. Nevertheless, there might be a problem for the other side involved.

Dmitry Bivol now wants to go down to challenge for Canelo's titles. "We fought at 175 and I beat him. So now I'm willing to take a risk and go to 168 because it's a motivation for me to try to fight for all the titles at 168. Why should I even do the rematch at 175? What is the challenge or what motivation for me if I've already beaten him at that weight class?"