Tyson Fury surprised everyone by hitting a historic weight of 281 pounds during the weigh-in ceremony for his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk for the unified heavyweight world championship.

This marks a personal record for Fury, whose previous highest weigh-in was 277.7 pounds for his second fight against Deontay Wilder in February 2020. In comparison, Fury weighed 262 pounds in his first bout against Usyk earlier this year in May.

Usyk, in contrast, tipped the scales at 226 pounds, showcasing a 55-pound difference with Fury. Known for his speed and technique, the Ukrainian champion will aim to leverage his agility and precision to counter Fury’s size and power.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Heavier Fury, A New Strategy?

Tyson Fury‘s weight gain raises speculation about a potential shift in strategy. In their first matchup, Fury relied on his reach and jab to maintain distance, aiming to neutralize Usyk’s speed and technical prowess.

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury 2 pose for a photo during the weigh-in as part of Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2 at on December 20, 2024 in Riyadh, . (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The additional weight, however, suggests that Fury might adopt a more aggressive approach this time, using his size and strength to overpower Usyk—a tactic reminiscent of his second fight against Wilder, where he dominated through relentless pressure.

Advertisement

see also David Benavidez breaks silence on his true issue with Canelo Alvarez

“I’m pretty lean,” Fury told ESPN last week. “Other than the big beard, I’m doing well. I’m in good shape and I’m fit as a fiddle. I’ll be ready for Saturday night.”

Advertisement

A Monumental Challenge for Fury

Fury, seeking to avenge the only loss of his career, has reportedly undergone intense preparation. Training in isolation in Malta to avoid distractions, Fury has ramped up his sparring sessions to sharpen his skills for this crucial rematch.

Meanwhile, Usyk enters the fight with an unbeaten record of 22 wins, including 14 knockouts. The former cruiserweight champion’s ability to adapt to various boxing styles, coupled with his victory over Anthony Joshua, has solidified his reputation as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The rematch between Fury and Usyk promises to be a spectacle for the ages. With contrasting styles, an intense rivalry, and high stakes, this fight has all the ingredients to become one of the most anticipated events of the year.