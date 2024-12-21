Where to watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury live in the USA: 2024 boxing match

Oleksandr Usyk is set to battle Tyson Fury in a highly anticipated 2024 boxing match for the undisputed heavyweight championship. All the essential details for this showdown, including the date, start time, and available live streaming or viewing options in the United States, can be found here.

The highly anticipated rematch between boxing’s top heavyweights is finally set to take place, capping off a thrilling year in the sport. Undefeated champion Oleksandr Usyk will defend the belts he claimed in May, when he became the undisputed champion.

Tyson Fury, who suffered his first professional loss to Usyk in that bout, is eager for redemption and aims to improve on his lackluster performance from their first encounter. This rematch is shaping up to be the boxing event of the year, and fans won’t want to miss it.

When will the Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury fight take place?

This highly anticipated boxing showdown between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury for the undisputed heavyweight championship is set for this Saturday, December 21, at 6:00 PM (ET).

Oleksandr Usyk (left) lands a punch on Tyson Fury – IMAGO / PA Images

Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury in the USA

You can watch the 2024 boxing fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury in the United States on DAZN PPV.